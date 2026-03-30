Shaheen Afridi, Raza breach 'security protocols' during PSL, accused of 'forcefully escorting' visitors to hotel room

The drama around the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 continues. Lahore Qalandars are at the centre of a huge controversy after the Punjab Police accused the franchise of “breaching established security protocols”. According to ESPNcricinfo, four unauthorised visitors entered the same floor of the hotel where the players and support staff are staying for the ongoing 11th edition of the T20 tournament. Punjab Police's deputy inspector has written a letter addressed to PSL CEO Salman Naseer. In the official communication, Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his teammate Sikandar Raza have been accused of disregarding directives and "forcefully escorting" four visitors on Saturday to one of the players' hotel rooms, where they stayed for approximately three hours. Shaheen Shah Afridi accused of breaching PSL contract. (AFP)

The letter alleged that Shaheen and Raza went ahead and took in the unauthorised visitors despite the Qalandars' Liaison Officer being denied permission to do so. According to ESPNcricinfo, Qalandars' Liaison Officer approached the PCB's security and anti-corruption manager regarding the same, but the request was denied. The matter was then taken up by Sameen Rana, who sought Naseer's permission. However, that request, too, was declined on security grounds.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi breaks silence after ball tampering scandal rocks PSL and Lahore Qalandars: 'If it's there on camera...' However, despite permission being denied on two separate occasions, Shaheen and Raza went ahead with "forcibly escorting" the visitors, despite resistance from the on-duty security personnel. Hence, the Punjab Police have now deemed the incident a clear violation of protocols that were designed to ensure the safety and integrity of players and officials. The Punjab Police also urged the PSL organisers to conduct a review of the incident, demanding"necessary action to prevent future violations".

The Lahore Qalandars have yet to make an official statement; however, Sikandar Raza issued a clarification on Sunday night after the loss against Karachi Kings. Speaking to reporters, he said, “My family had come. My friends had come. Shaheen is not the culprit; he was just looking out for me. I can assure you that I knew the people who had come.”

“I have known the four people since I was 19. Please don't forget my family and relatives stay here. We requested the three members of the PCB, but what happened after that, I don't know,” he added.

‘Limited interactions’ The PSL 2026 matches are being played behind closed doors to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi cited the ongoing West Asia crisis as the main reason for conducting the initial PSL matches in empty stadiums.

There is a heavy security presence for the ongoing PSL 2026 season, as in previous seasons. Ever since the tournament returned to Pakistan, there has been a heavy deployment of cordons and checkpoints outside the hotels where players and officials stay.

Last week, the PCB also issued a show-cause notice to pacer Naseem Shah after he was found guilty of violating the contract. The speedster seemed to have criticised the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, during the PSL 2026 opener between Lahore and Hyderabad Kingsmen. However, Naseem later said his account had been hacked.

Coming back to the Lahore Qalandars, the franchise have won one and lost one in the ongoing PSL 2026 edition. On Sunday, the team lost to Karachi Kings.