Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Shaheen Shah Afridi's BBL debut turns into a horror show; umpires remove him from attack for dangerous bowling - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 04:22 pm IST

BBL, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed from the bowling attack after dishing out two beamers in a single over. 

Just like Babar Azam, even Shaheen Shah Afridi had a horror outing in his Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Monday at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The left-arm pacer, playing for Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Renegades, was asked to be removed from the bowling attack after he dished out two beamers in a single over. The 25-year-old, who is Pakistan's ODI captain, ended up leaking 43 runs in 2.4 overs, and his day went from bad to worse after being asked to be taken away from the bowling crease.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed from the bowling attack(Screengrab - JioHotstar)
Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed from the bowling attack(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The incident happened in the 18th over of Melbourne Renegades' innings as he dished out two waist-high no-balls. The first no-ball was bowled on what was supposed to be the third delivery of the over. Tim Seifert somehow managed to score two runs, which brought up his century.

Another waist-high no-ball was bowled on what was supposed to be the fifth legitimate delivery of the over. The high full toss forced even left-handed batter Oliver Peake to take evasive action, and the ball also beat wicketkeeper Jimmy Pierson, allowing the batters to come back for two runs.

Also Read: Babar Azam flops, BBL debut turns into forgetful outing; Pakistan star lasts just five balls

Afridi offered an apology almost immediately; however, the on-field umpire consulted Brisbane Heat captain Nathan McSweeney before ruling him out of the attack.

McSweeney then himself came into the attack to bowl the final two deliveries of the over. Shaheen's bad day at the office was the main reason behind Renegades eventually posting 212/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Mohammad Rizwan flops

Shaheen was up against his own teammate Mohammad Rizwan, as the wicketkeeper was representing the Melbourne Renegades. The former Pakistan white-ball captain failed to get going, scoring just 4 runs off 10 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Patrick Dooley.

Earlier, Babar Azam also failed in his BBL debut as he scored just 2 runs off five balls for the Sydney Sixers against the Perth Scorchers on Sunday.

Coming back to Shaheen, he gave away nine runs in his opening over as Tim Seifert hit him for two boundaries. He then returned in the attack in the 13th over, but once again ended up leaking runs, giving away 19 runs after being smashed for a six and two fours.

Earlier this year, Shaheen was appointed Pakistan's ODI captain, succeeding Rizwan.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
Follow Us On