Shahid Afridi claims 'no one in Indian team likes Gambhir', Harbhajan's reaction sparks outrage among Indian fans

There is usually a lot of camaraderie among the players of India and Pakistan whenever they meet on a cricket field nowadays. On Sunday, the sides met in the Group A game of the Asia Cup where India clinched a close five-wicket win over Babar Azam's side. Throughout the match, both players were friendly with each other and Hardik Pandya, on one occasion, even put a hand on Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder, taking him by surprise before the duo eventually gave in to a chuckle.

However, it has not always been the same. On some occasions, temper flared between India and Pakistan players and one of the fights that remains ongoing is that of Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir. The duo had famously clashed on the field during a 2007 ODI match in Kanpur. Usually, the players often say that once they return from the field, all is forgotten but that seemingly hasn't been the case in this particular relationship.

Over the past few years, Gambhir and Afridi have often clashed on social media website Twitter, be it for cricketing or political reasons. And on Sunday, the former Pakistan captain took another shot at Gambhir during the former's stint on Aaj Tak as part of the expert panel in Pakistan's TV channel Samaa TV.

Afridi claimed that not even Indian players like Gautam Gambhir in the interaction, where Harbhajan Singh also took part.

“It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team,” Afridi said as he talked about his relationship with the Indian players.

This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir🌍

We loved ?? Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022

While this prompted a laughter from the hosts as well as Harbhajan, the comment didn't go down well among a number of Indian fans.

Afridi saying such things is understandable but sad to see @vikrantgupta73 sir and Harbhajan Singh @harbhajan_singh sir laughing instead of countering — BEYOND THE NEWS (@beyondthenew) August 28, 2022

How can @harbhajan_singh laugh on it .Man you have played so much with that guy atleast you should not have laughed on it.#INDvPAK #disappointing https://t.co/LUQa3eg7IO — Aman Kumar Singh (@rajputaman22) August 28, 2022

Really Mr @SAfridiOfficial ?

Grow up man you are public figure.

Indians are always grateful for what #GautamGambhir did for the country. #INDvPAK https://t.co/8AEGoHkQqY — 𝕊?𝔸?𝔸𝔻 🦁 (@sharad__tweets) August 28, 2022

Meri shikayat usse nahi jo bol rha hai, usse hai jo hans rahe hain...

Shameful from these two... https://t.co/ZoQH15isL2 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) August 28, 2022

There were many other tweets from Indian fans where they have similarly expressed their disappointment with Harbhajan sharing a laugh with Afridi after the former's comment on Gambhir.'

Earlier in the game on Sunday, India chased down a 148-run target in the final over, with Hardik Pandya producing a match-winning performance (3/25 and 33*) to take India through to victory. The side will now take Hong Kong in its final group game on July 31.

