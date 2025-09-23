Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf mock India again by insulting umpire: 'IPL mein bhi umpiring karni hai'

Former Pakistan stars Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf mocked India again, this time over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four in Dubai, hinting at umpiring partiality after the opener was given out. Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf had their say on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in India game

Zaman was dismissed on the third ball of the third over after Pakistan were put to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. He edged an off-cutter from Hardik Pandya, straight to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The on-field umpire reckoned he was out, but the batter did not move, and hence the third umpire was referred to. Ruchira Palliyaguruge. who had officiated in Pakistan's game against the UAE, checked from a few angles if the ball had touched the ground first before going into Samson's gloves, but was clearly convinced that the Indian's finger was beneath the ball, and hence Zaman was given out. The batter was not happy with the call, as he was spotted complaining on his way towards the dressing room.

Speaking on Pakistani TV channel Samaa TV, Afridi mocked the match official saying: “Usse IPL mein bhi toh umpiring karni hai (He has to do umpiring in IPL as well).

When Yousuf, who was part of the panel, pointed out that the umpire hurried into his decision and did not check from all the angles, Afridi added: “The benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batter.” This was exactly the same point that Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had made on live commentary at the time of the dismissal.

Yousuf then subtly hinted at bias, saying that India had to get rid of him after the kind of start he got. The left-handed had smashed three boundaries in his nine-ball 15.

“Fakhar was the main batter there. He already hit a few boundaries, including against world-class bowler Jasprit Bumrah. So they had to give him out,” he said.

Despite the remarks from Pakistan, a fresh angle on the catch emerged on social media a day after the match, which showed that Samson's fingers were indeed underneath the ball.

Pakistan lost the match by six wickets as India chased down 172 runs with seven balls to spare.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second Super Four game in a bid to stay alive in the tournament.