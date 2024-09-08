Greater Noida, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on Sunday called for more Test matches for his side and a dedicated home venue in India to improve training and gain a competitive edge over their opponents. Shahidi calls for more Test cricket and a dedicated home venue in India for Afghanistan

Afghanistan cannot play in their home country due to ongoing security issues, instead they have hosted matches at three venues in India Greater Noida, Lucknow, Dehradun and the UAE.

"India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here," Shahidi said on the eve of the one-off Test against New Zealand.

"Hopefully, we will get a good venue here in India and if we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. Hopefully, the ACB and the BCCI will get us a good venue."

"If you see our records in first-class, it’s good because we play at our home ground. We know those conditions. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a time when the teams will travel to Afghanistan and our average will be higher," he added.

Afghanistan have become a force to reckon with in the white-ball formats but since receiving the Test status in 2017, they have played just nine matches, most of them one-off fixtures.

"In six years, nine games is not more. We are new in this format. We need more experience. If we get more chances on a regular basis, we will improve a lot.

"It’s in the hands of the ACB and ICC. When it comes to Test cricket, some players are different from those who play in the leagues."

Shahidi, who has a Test double century, feels a longer run of red ball fixtures will help the Afghans hone their skills in format.

"If we get three-four match series at a stretch, it will be helpful for us as a side. If you look at our past, we would prepare only 10 days ahead of a Test match.

"It’s not easy to come to red-ball cricket, by just playing in the nets. Only if you play matches, will you get better at judging the ball."

The game against New Zealand is historic as it will be the first time these two side clash in the longest format.

"It’s a good opportunity for us to play against New Zealand, given their rankings. Hopefully, the ACB will try harder to give us opportunities against bigger teams in the future."

Their inexperience cost them a historic win against Sri Lanka earlier this year and Shahidi feels it could hurt them against a vastly experienced side like New Zealand.

"It will be a lack of experience, but when it comes to taking challenges, we are a nation that does not take a step backward.

"We have talented players and we can do well in every department - some of our players have hundreds in this format. It’s tough, but if we play to our strength, we can beat any team," he said.

