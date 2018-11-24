Shakib Al Hasan breaks Ian Botham’s record as Bangladesh crush Windies in Chittagong

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan surpassed legendary English cricketer Ian Botham to fire Bangladesh to a 64-run win in the first Test against Windies in Chittagong on Saturday. Shakib scored 34 and 1 respectively in the two innings while he picked a combined total of five wickets in the match as the hosts went 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Shakib became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to take 200 wickets and in doing so, he also became the fastest cricketer in the history of Test cricket to complete the double of 200 wickets and 3000 runs. Shakib achieved this feat in just 54 Test, one less than Botham’s long-standing record of 55.

Fastest to 200 wickets and 3000 runs in Test –

54 – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

55 – Ian Botham (ENG)

58 - Chris Cairns (NZ)

69 – Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

73 – Kapil Dev (IND)

Shakib returned into the Bangladesh squad after missing Zimbabwe series at home due to an injury. It was feared Shakib would be sidelined for at least three months after he underwent surgery on an injured finger in late September.

However, Bangladesh chief selector Minhjaul Abedin revealed the all-rounder recovered from the injury sooner than expected and that is why he was included in the squad for the first Test against Windies.

“He has been cleared by the physio to play against the West Indies,” Minhajul said.

“There is no pain in his finger now. And he should be available from the first Test. He has a lack of match practice. But we thought as a senior cricketer he could adjust,” he said.

The second Test between the two teams will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, starting November 30.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 14:13 IST