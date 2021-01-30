Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for West Indies Tests
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was included in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. In a tweet shared by ICC, the entire 18-member squad is listed and the team would be led by Mominul Haque.
Shakib had earlier sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against West Indies and there was an injury cloud over his participation in the two-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 3 in Chattogram while the second Test will go ahead in Dhaka from February 11.
Earlier this month, Bangladesh defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series and Shakib put up with good performances as he contributed with both bat and ball. In the three-match ODI series, the all-rounder scored 112 runs and he also managed to take six wickets.
The upcoming two-match Test series will be Bangladesh's first assignment in the longest format since their innings victory against Zimbabwe at home in February 2020.
Bangladesh squad for Tests against West Indies: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.
