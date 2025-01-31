Shami to continue, Arshdeep returns; Suryakumar to pick between Jurel, Sundar: India’s likely XI vs England for 4th T20I

Leading 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series, the spotlight will once again be on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who returned to action in the previous fixture. In Rajkot, despite the loud support from fans, Shami failed to impress and proved to be expensive as he leaked 25 runs in three overs, at an economy of 8.33. Arshdeep Singh is expected to return to the playing XI, but he won’t replace the senior bowler. India's Mohammed Shami attends a practice session.(AP)

Arshdeep was rested in the third T20I, and his skills in the powerplay could come handy as the hosts look to secure a series-clinching victory on Friday, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The opening pair is expected to remain unchanged, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma on top of the order. Sharma has been in good form, and has registered 115 runs in three matches, at a sensational strike rate of 212.96, clobbering 13 fours and eight sixes in the ongoing series.

Meanwhile, Samson hasn’t found his footing yet, and will look to have an impact in the fourth T20I. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will slot in at no. 4 and 5. Tilak is the India’s second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, behind Abhishek, with 109 runs in three matches, with a high score of 72*.

Hardik Pandya will come in at no. 5, and his understanding with fellow MI pair Suryakumar and Tilak will be India’s most important weapon. Pandya will look to add more runs to his tally, and has taken five wickets in three matches at an economy of 8.10. He will be followed by spin all-rounder Axar Patel, and then Ramandeep Singh, who hasn't received a proper chance to show his abilities with the national team.

He was included in the side after Nitish Kumar Reddy’s injury, and he could replace Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been the series’ highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets, will keep his spot in the squad. Shami and Arshdeep will also form the tailenders.

India’s likely XI

Openers: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (all-rounder), Axar Patel (all-rounder), Ramandeep Singh (all-rounder), Washington Sundar (all-rounder)/Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy