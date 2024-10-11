Shan Masood 'hurt', breaks silence on Multan pitch as Pakistan's wait for home Test win extends to 1331 days

England hammered Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test match of their ongoing three-match series, in Multan on Friday. It also became the first time in Test history that a side lost by an innings after scoring 500-plus in the first innings. Players shake hands with each other at the end of the first Test cricket match.(AFP)

This was also the home side's sixth consecutive defeat in Test cricket, and their loss at home in the last nine Tests. After losing the toss and being sent to field for more than one and a half days, England broke plenty of records by posting a mammoth 823 on the board, courtesy of a triple hundred from Harry Brook and career-highest 262 from Joe Root. Then their bowlers made it count and they wrapped up the match without having to bat in the second innings.

Shan Masood blames his bowlers

Speaking after the match, Pakistan captain Shan Masood felt that his bowlers didn't back up his side's good batting display in the first innings, when they posted 550.

"When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets. That's something we didn't do. If we take those 10 wickets and keep England around our score, maybe a bit more, then these 220 runs on the fifth day become challenging. So that's the key to work it out as a team - how can the batting and bowling in the first innings contribute to the team and hopefully set the match up. That's something we're struggling with. We're getting into good positions. You ask your batting side to put up a good score in the first innings, and the onus on us now is to set the game up so we can finish it off. 220 runs in the third innings, depending on what kind of lead you have, can also be a good score. We can learn from England as well. They've found a way to get those 20 wickets. Can't win Test matches without picking up 20 wickets," he said.

"As a team, yes we have that second innings of batting to improve, but we have to learn to pick up 20 wickets. That's the challenge as a side going forward. We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about squad mentality and consistency. Where I'd like the team to improve is - no matter how the pitch is, we have to find a way out.

""England showed that. We have to give huge credit to them. Test quality cricket is the ultimate format. And in the ultimate format, you have to find out ways to get the opposition out. Sometimes you get conditions in your favour, sometimes you don't. But the best teams always find a way. And for us, the learning curve is how can we find ways of scoring runs and picking wickets. It's a non-negotiable of Test cricket to perform on a regular basis. We love playing the game. We're obviously hurt by the results, hurt as a nation. But the beauty of the game is it always gives you another chance. Life gives you another chance. So the quick turnaround might be beneficial for us and we're looking forward to it. I never try and shy away from responsibility."

Lamenting the defeat, he added, " What hurts is that we're not getting the results that Pakistan cricket deserves. We're all trying hard, we're going to give it our all. And we are going to try and turn it around. We take the responsibility upon our shoulders. We have to get it right as a squad and as a cricket playing nation."

The second Test is scheduled to begin on October 15 in the same venue and the hosts will be hoping to stage a comeback. Meanwhile, England will look to grab a series-clinching win.