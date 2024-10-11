Menu Explore
5 Team India stars looking to impress BCCI selectors and clinch Test spots as Ranji Trophy kicks off

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 11, 2024 11:12 AM IST

There were many players who will be looking to impress BCCI selectors at the ongoing Ranji Trophy first leg fixtures.

The first leg of the Ranji Trophy has begun on Friday (October 11), and there will be plenty of excitement with Mumbai looking to defend their 42nd title. Meanwhile, they also clinched the Irani Cup last week. This time, the Ranji Trophy is being played in two phases. Each team will play five league games during the ongoing five-week window between October-November.

Shreyas Iyer during a training session for Mumbai.(HT_PRINT)
Shreyas Iyer during a training session for Mumbai.(HT_PRINT)

The second phase will begin on January 23, 2025, just days after the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. There are some players for whom this Ranji season could be a way to make a comeback into the national team setup.

Here are the five players who are targetting the Indian team through the Ranji Trophy:

Shreyas Iyer

Having last appeared in a Test match for India in February 2024, Iyer also lost his central contract in February, He registered three half-centuries in his last four first-class matches, which also included a 57-run knock in his side's Irani Cup win.

Ishan Kishan

Just like Iyer, Kishan also lost his central contract. He last appeared in a Test match for India in July 2023, and his last ever international appearance was in November 2023 in a T20I. He made his domestic return with 111 off 126 balls in the Duleep Trophy. He will be hoping to put in a good show and make his India return.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul last appeared for India in a Test match in December 2023. He had been working on his recovery and rehabilitation after having another surgery on his right ankle in June. He also spent the last three months at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh will be hoping to put in a good display for Bengal. At the Irani Cup, he was the best Rest of India pacer against Mumbai, ending with figures of 5/110 in the first innings. He was also good in the Duleep trophy for India B, registering 15 wickets, which made him the second-highest wicket-taker.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad could be competing with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan for the reserve opener's slot in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gaikwad has never appeared for India in Tests and will be hoping to use this as a platform and put in a good performance for Maharashtra.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
