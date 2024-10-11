Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals Gautam Gambhir's golden 'you're not a batter who can bowl' advice before 2nd T20I vs BAN

Nitish Kumar Reddy was in dominant batting form during the second T20I between India and Bangladesh, in New Delhi. The all-rounder smacked a match-winning knock as the hosts won by 86 runs to grab a series-clinching 2-0 victory. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

Chasing 222 runs, Bangladesh were restricted to 135/9 in 20 overs. Nitish performed with the ball too, taking a two-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2/19.

Initially, Nitish, batting at no. 4, slammed 74 runs off 34 deliveries, packed with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh also got a half-century, hammering 53 runs off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes, as India reached 221/9 in 20 overs.

What did Nitish Kumar Reddy say?

Speaking to BCCI, Nitish thanked head coach Gautam Gambhir for giving him 'a lot of confidence'. "To be honest, I should thank Gautam sir for this. He gave me a lot of confidence and told me to believe in my bowling," he said.

"(He said) ‘when you are bowling, you should think like a bowler and not as a batsman who can bowl’. That is what he kept telling me and that somehow boosted me

"Playing for India is in itself a proud moment and getting the man of the match (award), I feel so grateful for this and I just want to live in this moment," he added.

Nitish arrived when India were at 41/3 and then with Rinku built a century stand to see his side get to 149/4 in 13.2 overs, before losing his wicket. For his all-round performance, he also received the Player of the Match award.

Nitish was spotted by former Indian cricketer and selector MSK Prasad during u-12 and u-14 age group matches and got selected to train i n the ACA Academy in Kadapa, under the tutelage of Madhusudhana Reddy and Srinivasa Rao. In the past, he received the BCCI Best Cricket in the U-16 Jagmohan Dalmiya award for the season 2017-18, and is also the first player of the Andhra Cricket Association to get the BCCI award.