Shan Masood leads from the front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored 87 as the hosts reached 259 for five at the close of play on day one of the second test against a wasteful South Africa, who were poor in the field but kept in the contest by fine bowling in Rawalpindi on Monday. Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates after scoring fifty during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa(AP)

Saud Shakeel is on 42 not out and Salman Agha has 10, with the Pakistan duo to resume on the second morning after weathering late pressure with the new ball from the visitors.

South Africa will rue not making further inroads into their host's batting lineup after missing several chances in the field on a wicket that is so far playing true.

Pakistan won the toss for the second time in the series and elected to bat on a pitch that is expected to take spin later on, suggesting this will again be a major factor in deciding the result with the tourists to bat last.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer (2-75) grabbed the wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq (17) with a beautiful delivery that pitched on leg stump and hit the top of off, showcasing the turn on offer.

But the visitors were their own worst enemies after that, as chance after chance went down and Masood and Abdullah Shafique (57) put on 111 for the second wicket.

The latter was caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Harmer and Babar Azam (16) was caught off a sharp chance diving forward from short-leg by Tony de Zorzi as South Africa finally took an opportunity in the field.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-63) was the bowler and he also grabbed the wicket of Masood after he had four lives before being dismissed when he attempted a sweep and top-edged the ball to Marco Jansen at square-leg.

South Africa delayed taking the new ball but when they did, Kagiso Rabada trapped Mohammad Rizwan (19) leg before wicket.

Pakistan won the first test in Lahore last week by 93 runs. Defeat for South Africa marked a losing start to the defence of their World Test Championship crown at the beginning of a new two-year cycle.