Shane Warne picks his greatest Sri Lanka and South Africa XI

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:54 IST

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday picked his greatest Sri Lanka XI and South Africa XI and named Mahela Jayawardene and Graeme Smith as the team’s respective captains.

Warne announced the team during his Instagram Live video session.

The legendary spinner’s Sri Lanka XI included: Sanath Jayasuriya, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene (c), Kumar Sangakkara, Arjuna Ranatunga, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rumesh Ratnayake.

On the other hand, South Africa XI featured: Graeme Smith (c), Gary Kirsten, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes, Mark Boucher, Shaun Pollock, Pat Symcox, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald.

Warne on Thursday named his greatest Pakistan XI and chose pacer Wasim Akram as its captain.

Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI included: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis.

“Akram was the best bowler that I saw, his skill with the ball was exceptional,” Warne had said.