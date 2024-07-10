'Shane Warne's record could be…': Stuart Broad says retiring James Anderson 'won't shy away' from nerves in final Test

England's ageless wonder James Anderson is finally calling time on his career and the veteran pacer has a chance to topple one more record in his final Test. England captain Ben Stokes said that the team management had a chat with Anderson where they told him that it was time for the team to move on and concentrate on younger talent. Anderson announced shortly after the meeting with Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and the team's managing director Rob Key that the first Test of the summer against the West Indies will be his last. James Anderson is set to play his last Test at Lord's starting Wednesday. (TWITTER)

Anderson had become the first fast bowler and just the third bowler overall to reach 700 Test wickets earlier this year during England's five-Test tour of India. Stuart Broad, Anderson's longtime fast bowling partner who retired after the Ashes last year, said that the 41-year-old could have half an eye on overtaking late Australia great Shane Warne's tally of 708 wickets but his real focus would still be on England winning the match.

“He might have half an eye on Shane Warne's Test wicket tally of 708 if he has a really good week but he will just want to walk off the pitch winning the game,” said Broad in a column for Sky Sports. "I know he is nearly 42 and this will be his 188th Test but he will feel some nerves this week, no doubt. He won't shy away from that. He'll know a lot of eyes are on him and that people will be hoping and wishing he does something really special," he wrote.

'Anderson still in the XI at home'

Broad further said that Anderson is still a shoo-in for the England XI in the Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka that they are hosting this summer. However, England's decision to move on from him is made with the Ashes later this year in mind.

"I don't think they are questioning whether he is in their best team right now. For me, there is no doubting that. Against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home with the moving ball, he is in your XI. But they are thinking about what England need to regain the Ashes in Australia in 2025/26 and they need to give exposure to those types of bowlers and see if they are good enough at Test level. At the moment, they are slightly unproven," he wrote in his column.

Anderson won't be leaving the team after the final Test, though. He will be part of the setup for the rest of the summer as the side's fast-bowling mentor. Key confirmed the transition on Monday. “After the Lord's Test, Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he'll help a bit more as a mentor. He has got so much to offer English cricket. We don't want to see that go. When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game,” Key said.