James Anderson to take up England coaching role, will become bowling mentor after retirement

England's legendary fast bowler, James Anderson, will transition into a mentorship role with the national team upon retiring from Test cricket. Anderson, who will play his final Test in the series opener against the West Indies at Lord's next week, will serve as the side's fast-bowling mentor. England's James Anderson will become the side's bowling mentor after retirement (AFP)

At 41, Anderson became the first seamer and the third bowler in history to surpass 700 Test wickets, trailing only behind spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Anderson decided to retire after England signalled their intention to look forward to the 2025/26 Ashes.

Rob Key, England’s managing director, confirmed the transition on Monday. “After the Lord's Test, Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he'll help a bit more as a mentor. He has got so much to offer English cricket. We don't want to see that go. When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game,” Key said.

Currently playing for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship at Southport, Anderson's future in first-class cricket remains uncertain. Key mentioned that Anderson’s role with Lancashire will be decided after the Lord's Test.

As England prepare for the Test series against the West Indies, they have named three uncapped players in their squad for the first two matches. Among them is 23-year-old Jamie Smith, who has been selected as the wicketkeeper ahead of seasoned players Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes. Smith has been in stellar form, averaging over 50 in the County Championship and recently scoring 100 for Surrey against Essex.

"Sometimes you're selecting people for what they're going to be as well, and where you think they can progress to," said Key. "It's very much the start for Jamie Smith. We feel he's going to be a fantastic international cricketer."

Despite Smith not being a regular wicketkeeper for Surrey, Key consulted former England wicketkeepers Chris Read, James Foster, and Alec Stewart, who vouched for Smith’s potential behind the stumps.

Regarding Bairstow, Key acknowledged the 34-year-old's need to return to his prime form, reminiscent of his six Test centuries in 2022. Bairstow's recent struggles are attributed to a severe leg injury from a golf course accident.