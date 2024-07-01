Rohit Sharma's mother shares heart-melting post starring Virat Kohli after WC: 'Nation on his back. Brother on his side'

Daughter on his shoulders. Nation on his back. Brother on his side. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has the world at his feet. Ending India's long wait for an ICC title, Rohit guided the Virat Kohli-starrer side to World Cup glory in the 2024 edition of the showpiece event. Rohit and Co. defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. The viral post shared by Rohit Sharma's mother had the caption 'goat duo in T20 cricket' at the top(ANI)

After Rohit etched his name into Indian cricket's folklore, his mother, Purnima Sharma, posted a sweet photo of the departing India captain. The viral post also featured Rohit's daughter Samaira and batting icon Kohli. The edited post shared on Instagram had the caption 'goat duo in T20 cricket' at the top. The post was also clubbed with a special message—"Daughter on his shoulders, nation on his back, brother on his side."

No better time to say goodbye: Rohit joins Kohli in T20I retirement

Barely an hour after India won the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit revealed that he had played his final match for the Asian giants in the shortest format. Rohit joined match-winner Kohli in announcing his retirement from T20Is. Kohli regained top form in his T20 World Cup swansong to help Rohit and Co. lift the famous trophy in the Caribbean. “No better time to say goodbye to this format," Rohit told reporters after the outgoing India captain ended the 13-year long drought of the Men In Blue at major tournaments.

Did you know?

Only Rohit and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have played in every T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. Rohit finished his T20I career as the all-time leading run-getter with 4,231 runs in 159 matches for India. The 37-year-old smashed five centuries for the two-time T20 World Cup winners. Rohit will continue to lead India in Test and One Day International (ODI) formats.