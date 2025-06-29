Shastri sets deadline for Shubman Gill's captaincy, tells BCCI result in India vs England series shouldn't count

Shubman Gill’s leadership in his first Test assignment may have begun with a defeat, but former India head coach Ravi Shastri remains firm in his belief that the youngster is destined for greatness. Speaking to Wisden, Shastri backed Gill to grow into the role with time and experience, even as India went 1-0 down in the five-match series against England after a five-wicket loss at Headingley. India's Shubman Gill during the 1st Test vs England (Action Images via Reuters)

Having taken over the reins in the absence of seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill finds himself leading a transitional Indian side. Despite the loss in Leeds, Shastri insisted that Gill possesses a unique blend of class and composure that sets him apart.

“I’ll be disappointed if Gill doesn’t go places. Languid, lazy elegance, and he’s got a regal element of being regal out there when he’s batting. If he can learn with exposure and adapt to conditions, I think that’s the one name I can see,” said Shastri.

The former India coach believes that Gill’s evolution off the field has been just as impressive. “He’s matured a lot. The way he handles the media, the way he talks at press conferences, at tosses, he’s matured a lot,” Shastri observed, urging the selectors and the BCCI to be patient with the youngster.

“Let him be there for three years. Don’t chop and change irrespective of what happens in the series. Stick with him for three years, and I think he will deliver for you.”

Confident with the bat

Even as Gill's captaincy came under the scanner in the opening Test, the Indian remained his confident self with a bat in his hand. Gill began his captaincy stint with a solid century in the first innings at Headingley, although he failed to make a mark in the second. Regardless, Gill's performance with the bat showed he remains undeterred by the pressure of captaincy.

His on-field decisions, however, leave much to be desired. For a majority of the final session of Day 5 when England were chasing a 371-run target, KL Rahul could be seen adjusting the field, seemingly implying that Gill had been turning to senior players in the side to assist him in the role.