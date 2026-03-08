‘Shattered’ Sanju Samson reached out to Sachin Tendulkar after getting dropped; Master Blaster’s call changed everything

India opener Sanju Samson on Sunday credited legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar for playing a key role in his remarkable, career-defining campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Samson came into the side midway through the tournament and went on to finish as India’s highest run-getter, earning the Player of the Tournament award. Sanju Samson won the Player of the Tournament award

After a turbulent 2025 season, Samson had been handed an opportunity to reclaim his place in India’s T20I line-up. However, a poor run in the five-match home series against New Zealand saw him lose his spot in the playing XI once again.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the final, Samson admitted the setback had left him devastated, with the Kerala batter fearing a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup — when he was part of the squad but did not feature in a single match.

“Feels like a dream. I’m out of words and still trying to process my emotions,” Samson said.

“This journey really started with the 2024 team when I couldn’t play a single game. I kept visualising and dreaming about moments like this. I knew I had to work hard to become good enough. After the New Zealand series, I was broken. I felt like my dream had been shattered again. But God had different plans. I’m extremely happy that I had the courage to keep dreaming.”

Fate eventually brought Samson back as India’s saviour. With the team’s vulnerability against off-spin exposed and the campaign hanging by a thread, the management turned to him to counter the threat.

Not only did Samson blunt what had become the preferred tactic against India’s left-heavy batting line-up, he also produced a stunning run of form. The right-hander struck three successive fifties and finished as India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 321 runs in just five innings at a strike rate of 199.37.

Samson revealed that Tendulkar had been central to his turnaround. He first reached out to the Indian great when he was dropped midway through the Australia series in October.

“When I was sitting out in Australia and not playing, I started thinking about the mindset I needed at that moment. That’s when I reached out to Sachin sir,” Samson said.

“We had long conversations. Even yesterday he called to check how I was feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him — what more can I ask for? It gave me clarity and helped me with my preparation, game awareness and understanding. I’m very grateful to everyone who supported me.”