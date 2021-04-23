'Class, elegant, has got all the shots': Shaun Pollock bowled over by RCB opener Davdutt Padikkal's maiden IPL hundred

Devdutt Padikkal's match-winning maiden IPL hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai impressed former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, who described the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener’s batting as ‘dismissive’.

Chasing 178 for victory, Padikkal slammed an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls with 6 sixes and 11 fours that helped RCB chase down the target in 16.3 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli put on a 181-run unbroken opening stand.

Pollock said he had liked the look of Padikkal when he had first seen him in the UAE during last year’s IPL.

“I’ve always liked him from the time I saw him in the UAE. I thought he was class, he’s tall, he’s got all the shot, he looks elegant. And he’s got a fantastic technique. I think in UAE what I felt about him was that he was accumulating too many dot balls. I think he has worked at that. He’s got runs in domestic cricket,” said Pollock in a Cricbuzz video.

Pollock said, he was surprised with the power-hitting of the left-hander and added that RCB ended RR’s chances in the first six overs of their chase.

“When he got to the Wankhede Stadium, we said that the surface will probably suit him but I saw some more power hitting from than what I expected. He hit some fantastic shots in the first six overs. He was ready to take the attack (to the opposition) and put them under pressure. Whatever chances they had, were put to bed after the first six overs. He was dismissive of what they threw at him and just continued to grow. He probably got a bit stronger too,” said Pollock.

Reacting on his innings, Padikkal said the Wankhede pitch helped him hit the big shots.

“It's been special. I could only wait my turn. When I was down with COVID, all I was thinking of was to come here and play the first match here. I couldn't do that but was keen to contribute to the team's win. The wicket was coming on really well and we got a good start. When you get into a partnership like that, it helps as runs come from both ends,” he said.

After RCB won all of their four matches, Pollock said the Virat Kohli-led side is looking superb because of their batting.

“They often relied on the top 3 but they’ve got a good youngster a solid middle order and some hitters at the back so overall the batting of RCB is looking superb,” he added.