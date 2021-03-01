Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts

IND USA
Prithvi Shaw.(Twitter)
Mumbai will not have the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, prolific Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur, who will be away on national duty.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:16 PM IST

Young opener Prithivi Shaw will lead a 22-member Mumbai squad for the knock-out phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championship.

The Mumbai Cricket Association named the squad for the knock-outs, which will be played in New Delhi from March 7.

The domestic giants Mumbai remained unbeaten in the league stage and won all their five games in Elite Group D.

Mumbai will not have the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, prolific Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur, who will be away on national duty.

Apart from Shaw, the Mumbai batting line up has young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 'crisis man' Siddhesh Lad, experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare, Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan and all-rounder Shivam Dube.

The bowling attack will be led by experienced speedster Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises pacers Tushar Deshpande and Aakash Parkar, spinners Prashant Solanki, Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani.

The Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Dhaval Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Chinmay Sutar, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi. PIT NRB PDS PDS

