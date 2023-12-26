Shikhar Dhawan 'blocked from everywhere', hasn't seen son Zoravar in a year; teary-eyed birthday post breaks hearts

India batter Shikhar Dhawan has posted a heartbreaking message on son Zoravar's birthday, revealing that he has been blocked from contacting his nine-year-old. Dhawan, in an extremely emotional post on Instagram – which promises to leave one teary-eyed – mentioned that he is proud of the kid and shared a photo of his video call with Zoravar. Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee went their separate ways following an unsuccessful marriage, with the court officially granting them a divorce in October. Shikhar Dhawan's post for his son Zoravar is simply heart-breaking(Getty-Dhawan Insta)

The grounds for the divorce were cited as 'cruelty' inflicted on the renowned Indian cricketer by his estranged wife. Judge Harish Kumar accepted Dhawan's allegations, which included accusations of being kept apart from their son and pressured into financial decisions.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As part of the court's decision, Dhawan was granted mandatory visitation rights to meet his son both in India and Australia. The court specifically ordered Aesha to facilitate bringing their son to India for visitation purposes, which included overnight stays with Dhawan and his family, especially during school holidays. However, it appears that Dhawan is currently facing challenges in establishing connections with his son.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora."

Dhawan's petition claimed Mukerji's commitments to her previous marriage and daughters residing in Australia created a physical and emotional distance during their eight-year marriage. He further alleged Mukerji pressured him to invest heavily in Australian properties, raising concerns about financial control.

Mukerji did not contest the allegations or defend herself in court. The court awarded Dhawan the divorce but declined to rule on their son's permanent custody. Instead, it established visitation rights, allowing Dhawan to spend time with Zoravar in India and Australia, including overnight stays and video calls.

Dhawan and Mukerji married in 2012 and separated in 2020. Neither Dhawan not Mukerji have not publicly commented on the divorce.