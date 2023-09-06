Shikhar Dhawan breaks internet with striking 'go all out' message for Team India after ODI World Cup snub

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan issued an eye-catching response after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup on Tuesday. Two-time champions India will host the One Day International (ODI) World Cup for the first time since MS Dhoni and Co. lifted the famous trophy at home back in 2011. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to end its trophyless run in ICC events. India's Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal (AP)

Deemed surplus to requirements in the World Cup year, Dhawan was earlier considered an integral part of India's leadership group. Following the arrival of young openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on the international scene, Dhawan took a backseat and his mediocre run in ODIs eventually triggered his ouster from the national squad. Averaging only 34.40, Dhawan had a strike rate of 74.21 last year.

Dhawan drops special message for Rohit's men

With India announcing its squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, Dhawan extended his support to his former teammates in the national team. Sharing a special message on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 37-year-old backed Rohit and Co. to win the World Cup on home soil. "Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home and make us proud! Go all out, Team India! #ChakDePhatte #WorldCup," the Indian cricketer said. Dhawan's message became an instant hit among the fans on social media.

Rahul retains place in India's squad

Talking about India's 15-member squad, versatile batter KL Rahul retained his place on the roster despite not playing international cricket since May. The Indian batter was recently declared fit at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Rahul was carrying a niggle when the star batter featured in India's squad for the Asia Cup.

Rahul's void was filled by Ishan Kishan, who played a sublime knock of 82 against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup opener. Rahul and Kishan were retained by the selectors in India's squad while Tilak Verma and Prasidh Krishna were dropped for the World Cup. Rahul's backup at the Asia Cup, power-hitter Sanju Samson was also not named in India's World Cup squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON