e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan hit on rib-cage, won’t take field during Australia innings: BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan hit on rib-cage, won’t take field during Australia innings: BCCI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan won’t take the field on Friday after being hit on the rib-cage in Rajkot.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
India's Shikhar Dhawan lies on the ground after being hit by a ball during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
India's Shikhar Dhawan lies on the ground after being hit by a ball during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP)
         

India opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the list of injured players after Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second ODI between India and Australia here on Friday.

“Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute,” a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India’s total of 340 for 6.

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Aaron Finch
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news