Shikhar Dhawan joins Virat Kohli, David Warner with 50th half-century in IPL

Star India batter and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper completed the 50th half-century of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Monday. Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring a half-century vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023(AFP)

He accomplished this milestone in his side's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In the match, when wickets were falling from the other end, Shikhar played a cautious knock of 57 runs in 47 balls, which consisted of nine fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 121.27.

He is the second Indian after Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and third overall after David Warner (Delhi Capitals) to have completed a half-century of half-centuries. Warner has the most fifties in IPL history, a total of 57. Virat and Dhawan have fifty half-centuries each.

Warner also holds the record of having the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history, a total of 61 such scores including his four centuries. Virat also has 55 fifty-plus scores in IPL, including his five centuries. Shikhar has a total of 52 fifty-plus scores in his IPL career, including two fifties.

Overall, Shikhar has scored 6,593 runs at an average of 35.93 and a strike rate of 127.16. He has scored two centuries and 50 half-centuries in his IPL career, with best score of 106. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, behind Virat (7,043 runs) and above Warner (6,211 runs).

In the current season so far, the skipper has scored 349 runs at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 143.62. He has scored three half-centuries this season, with the best score of 99*. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023.

Coming to the match, a half-century by skipper Shikhar Dhawan and late cameos by Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar guided Punjab Kings to a competitive 179/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens on Monday.

After PBKS was reduced to 53/3 in the powerplay, a 53-run stand between Shikhar and in-form Jitesh Sharma (21) seemed to push PBKS back in the game. But the visitors lost their direction once again. But in the final two overs, Shahrukh (21*) and Harpreet (17*) smashed 36 runs collectively, with 21 runs coming in the final over, to take PBKS to a fighting total.

The total, however, was not enough. A half-century by skipper Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch a thrilling five-wicket win.