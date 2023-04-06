'Shikhar paaji said, 'you've never faced Boult'. I replied...': Prabhsimran's million-dollar response before RR carnage

The Punjab Kings registered a narrow five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side posted a strong score of 197/4 in 20 overs, with the captain playing a crucial knock of an unbeaten 86. In the run-chase, Nathan Ellis was the pick from the bowlers as he registered brilliant figures of 4/30 in four overs, as the PBKS successfully restricted the Royals to 192/7. Shikhar Dhawan (L) with Prabhsimran Singh(Pitamber Newar)

Even as the Kings successfully resisted a late comeback from the Royals, one of the biggest positives for the side was the batting from Prabhsimran Singh at the top-order. The right-handed opener, who has been with the Kings since 2019, has made a bright start to the season and on Wednesday, he smashed a quickfire 60 off just 34 balls, smashing the likes of Trent Boult, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others.

Also read: 'Paaji, har baar itne...': Samson's ROFL remark on Dhawan breaks the internet after PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match

While Prabhsimran took on the Royals attack, Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor role in the innings; the duo forged a 90-run stand for the first wicket in just 9.4 overs, when Jason Holder eventually dismissed Prabhsimran.

During a post-match chat with fellow teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran revealed that Dhawan had suggested before the start of the innings on exchanging the strike, as the youngster had no experience of facing Trent Boult. However, the 22-year-old batter insisted that he wanted to face the Kiwi speedster.

"Shikhar paaji talked to me when we are at the crease. He told me, "you haven't played against Trent Boult, so let me take the strike." But I said, “No, I will take strike.” And he backed me and it felt good. After every over, he urged me to play my natural game, I'll take care of the rest," Prabhsimran said.

Prabhsimran faced 10 balls against Boult throughout his innings, scoring 14 runs (1 four and 1 six). The youngster had reached his half-century in merely 28 deliveries during the innings, but was dismissed in the 10th over as he continued on his aggressive approach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON