Shikhar Dhawan signs deal with IMG Reliance

Shikhar Dhawan signs deal with IMG Reliance

IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer apart from Dhawan.

cricket Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
India's Shikhar Dhawan.
India's Shikhar Dhawan.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance. IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer apart from Dhawan.

“I think what IMG Reliance brings to the table is quite dynamic and unique in India. I am very excited to partner with the company which has expertise across so many different platforms,” Dhawan said in a media release.

“While I continue to focus on my cricket and bringing laurels to the nation, off-the-field, I know I have my new team at IMG Reliance to help me maximize my talent,” he said.

The 34-year-old Dhawan has so far played 34 Tests and 136 ODIs for India, scoring over 8000 runs.

“Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand. It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced,” said Nikhil Bardia, Head-Talent & Sponsorship, IMG Reliance.

“We have put together a great team around Shikhar, whose expertise across various verticals will help him achieve the goals,” Bardia said.

