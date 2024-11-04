Shikhar Dhawan spotted with 'mystery woman'; tries her best not to share same frame as cricketer: 'They look good'

Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who called time on his career earlier this year, has been spotted alongside a mystery girl. A video is doing the rounds online in which the cricketer can be seen arriving at the airport - albeit not alone - enough to grab the attention of the eagle-eyed fans. The viral clip is now giving birth to speculations about Shikhar Dhawan's dating life. Although as of now, it is difficult to say who the girl in the video is. Shikhar Dhawan spotted with mystery girl (HTCity )

In the video, shared by several accounts on Instagram, Dhawan can be seen dressed in a blue T-shirt, black cargo pants and a blue jacket. He also posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Dhawan was also seen enquiring about the well-being of the shutterbugs. However, the mystery girl in the video could be noticed constantly shying away from the camera. She also tried her best not to come in the same frame as Dhawan. Few minutes later, the duo made their way inside the airport, in the company of two others.

Several users have now taken notice of the clip, expressing their curiosity about the identity of the woman.

"Who is she," asked one user. Another fan commented expressed her love for 'Gabbar', saying, "Zero haters Shikhar Dhawan, we will miss him in this IPL."

"They look good together," wrote one user. While several other fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shikhar Dhawan's divorce with wife Aesha Mukerji

It was in October 2023 that cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce from his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji. The local court granted Dhawan with divorce on the grounds of being subjected to mental cruelty. Judge Harish Kumar held that Mukerji subjected Shikhar Dhawan to mental affliction by forcing him to live separately from their son Zorawar for years.

As for Dhawan's cricketing career, the left-handed batter announced his retirement in August of 2024. Dhawan ended his international career with 10867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries, 44 fifties Dhawan had established himself as India's go-to-man in the ICC tournaments. He emerged as India's highest run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup with 412 runs from eight matches at an average of 51.50.

In August 2023, Dhawan had expressed shock after he was not picked in the Asian Games squad. He also played five matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, before getting injured. He was then replaced by Sam Curran as the captain of the franchise. In 5 matches, Dhawan scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40.