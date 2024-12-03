Shivam Dube blasts 7 sixes, tears into bowlers at strike-rate of 197 in SMAT; Suryakumar Yadav joins in on the fun

It seems Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav are still in their IPL zone. How else would you describe their carnage for Mumbai against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy? Dube and SKY, India's T20 World Cup winning duo, rampaged at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to light up SMAT and pummel Services to post a strong total of 192/4. Dube and SKY's stunning assault set the stage for Mumbai's 39-run win on Tuesday. Shivam Dube hammers one down the ground(Screengrab)

Six months after both were part of India's T20 World Cup win, it was almost as if SKY and Dube did not miss a beat. After Mumbai lost opener Prithvi Shaw for a duck, Ajinkya Rahane for 22 and captain Shreyas Iyer for 20, Dube and Surya's partnership of 130 runs from 11 overs knocked the stuffing out of the Services bowlers. While SKY smashed his way to 70 off 46 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes, he was outshone by Dube, who bludgeoned his way to 71 not out off just 36 balls, striking at over 197 with 7 towering sixes.

Watch Shivam Dube and SKY's assault below:

Dube crushes Services

In reply, Services got off to a disastrous start, getting reduced to 34/4 before captain Mohit Ahlawat's half-century gave their score a semblance of respect. However, it wasn't enough, as Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul and Shams Mulani's 3/40 bowled Services out for 153.

Dube, playing after almost three months, walked away with the Player of the Match honour. This was Dube's first game representing Mumbai in the ongoing SMAT. After a disappointing ODI series against Sri Lanka, Dube played for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy before missing the T20IS against Bangladesh and South Africa due to injury. With his graph on the rise, Dube continues to impress, and although the T20 World Cup is more than a year away, such exciting knocks will go a long way in cementing his place in the set-up.