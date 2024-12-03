Menu Explore
Prithvi Shaw's woeful run continues, dismissed for another duck days after going unsold at IPL 2025 auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 03, 2024 02:06 PM IST

In his fourth outing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since that unfortunate evening in Jeddah, Prithvi Shaw failed to impact Mumbai's scoreboard

Prithvi Shaw's struggle continued on Tuesday as the Mumbai batter incurred a second dismissal for a duck in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament in the match against Services at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, days after he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Prithvi Shaw suffered his second dismissal for duck in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament
In his fourth outing in the domestic white-ball tournament since that unfortunate evening in Jeddah, Shaw failed to impact Mumbai's scoreboard, as the opener was dismissed for a duck in the third ball of the opening over from PS Poonia. His previous dismissal for a duck happened in the match against Hyderabad on November 27, followed by a knock of 27 against Kerala and 40 against Nagaland at the same venue.

A forgettable period of Prithvi Shaw

The past few months have been a period to forget for the former U-19 World Cup-winning captain. Earlier in October, he was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team, reportedly for being overweight, which sparked concerns over his future in the sport. He was, however, given an opportunity to prove his worth after the Mumbai selectors picked him for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, but was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first match against Maharashtra.

Amid this, Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, drawing curtains on their six-year association. He later attracted no bidders at the auction despite having lowered his base price to INR 75 lakh from 2 crores and was also not recalled in the accelerated round.

'Prithvi Shaw' was a name on the lips of every ardent follower of Indian cricket less than a decade back. If there was aby news beyond the national team in the country, it was Shaw's prowess in domestic cricket as he rose through the ranks, and the limits of greatness he could touch upon break into the Indian team. And so he did. Ravi Shastri did not hesitate to compare the youngster to Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag when Shaw smashed a record century in his debut innings for India in 2018.

However, six years hence, Shastri was made to eat his words as Shaw's career took a sharp downward spiral, eerily similar to Vinod Kambli. The only difference is that the Mumbai batter can still get help from some of experts of the game, who were once pull of praise for him and still realises the potential he has.

