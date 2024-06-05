'Shivam Dube talks about his bowling like he's Kapil Dev': Fleming's 'awkward' mention ahead of India vs Ireland match

Fewer people know Shivam Dube the cricketer better than Stephen Fleming. During their time at Chennai Super Kings, Fleming has spent a considerable amount of time in ensuring Dube realises his potential. After getting off to a slowish start, Dube turned things around by ending the season with 418 runs and carried that form in IPL 2024, scoring 396 more. In fact, his stunning onslaught for CSK impressed selectors to the extent that Dube was handed a T20 World Cup ticket, his first World Cup berth. Shivam Dube bowls during a practice session as coach Rahul Dravid and teammates look on.(ANI)

But while his batting lived up to a lot of expectations, Dube barely bowled his medium pacers. In fact, the CSK all-rounder got the chance to send down just one over, where he even picked up a wicket, but Dube's role was limited to as a batter due to the controversial Impact Player rule, which cuts down the contributions of all-rounders. However, with Team India, Dube finds himself in a different situation. Given the sloppy nature of the drop-in matches in New York. Dube's gentle medium pace can actually be gold dust, feels Fleming, who revealed that the India all-rounder is pretty high in his bowling abilities.

"If his bowling is the way he talks about it, he's like Kapil Dev. He has been working really hard. He worked hard through the IPL. We had a number of players that could do the all-round role, and again, with the impact player rule, it actually diminishes the role of an all-rounder or a part-time bowler who bats well, which is bit of a shame" Fleming said on ESPNcricinfo.

"He's been doing his bowling, he has had his loads up. He can be awkward (to face) in the right conditions, which you'd say would be a little bit slow, where his cutters and change of pace could play a part. He can play a part, he can do a job and he has worked very hard on it."

Dube can be India's finisher: Fleming

Onto his batting, Fleming has no doubts that Dube, if utilised well, can be a game-changer for India. The former New Zealand captain reckons Dube can be a handful against spinners – referencing to his domination against finger-spinners in the IPL this year. Of course, with Hardik Pandya starting in the XI, Dube's chances don't look too bright, but if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play as openers, it gives India the flexibility to add further strength in the middle overs. Addressing India's T20 World Cup squad, Rohit had mentioned the importance of a power-hitter, and with Dube in the mould, India will have the liberty to go big in the death overs.

"How he is used is very important. With the impact player rule, it was clear. He got instructions - to take down spinners. So with spinners operating, he can be a real bonus. He not only gives you a boost in the middle overs but it also makes teams change tactics. And that can be underestimated as well," added Fleming.

"He might also create the opportunity down the line as one of the finishers. He can be a really technical player. You want his form back. His power is there. He is an expected player and the type that if he gets on a run, would be the one that changes games for you."