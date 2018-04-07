Shoaib Akhtar saddened by Salman Khan conviction in blackbuck poaching case
Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan pacer, has expressed sadness over the Salman Khan conviction in the Black Buck case and further went on to tweet that places like Kashmir, Palestine are free of trouble.cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2018 17:55 IST
Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is ‘sad’ to see Salman Khan sentenced for five years after being convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday.
In emotional post on Twitter, the bowler offered his condolences to the Bollywood superstar’s family and fans.
The tweet read: “Really Sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced for five-year. But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans .. Am sure he will out soon..”
Nearly 20 years after he was first convicted of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Bollywood movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain” near Jodhpur, Salman was convicted under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.
The star who, has spent that last two nights in Jodhpur central jail as prisoner no. 106 has been granted bail on Saturday in the case
Weirdly, the Pakistan pacer also linked Salman’s bail with hope that places like Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan are also free from trouble.
Am sure he will out soon ..
