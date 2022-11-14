Shoaib Akhtar video reveals big reason behind Shami's viral 'karma' dig; Twitter says 'galat kya bola usne'

Moments after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss in the final of the T20 World Cup, against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Mohammed Shami became the most trending name on Twitter. It was because of brutal ‘karma’ dig he had taken at Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar's post after Pakistan's loss. However, fans on Twitter failed to understand the reason behind Shami's tweet, until a theory was posed a group of few on the social-media website on Sunday night as they shared a video of Akhtar's comment on the India pacer a few days back.

Akhtar did not write a word after Pakistan's five-wicket loss. He only posted an emoticon of broken heart on Twitter to express his feeling after the match. Moments later, Shami retweeted it writing, “Sorry brother, its call karma”, and a few emoticons of broken heart followed.

Fans were left asking the reason behind Shami's tweet until a video surfaced on Twitter showing Akhtar's comment on the India pacer after the team's World Cup exit.

"India ko apni captaincy dekhni hogi. Management has to take the blame. Bowling department main confusing selection ke saath Shami ko uthake leke aaye achanak hi. Ache fast bowler hai but banta nehi tha (India need to see their captaincy. Management has to take the blame. There were a few confusing selection in the bowling department, like one with Shami, who all of a sudden was picked. He is a good bowler, but he didn't fit.)," he said in that video.

Akhtar did later respond to Shami's post by sharing Harsha Bhogle's words for Pakistan bowling attack and captioned it, “And this what you call sensible tweet ..”

