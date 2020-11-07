e-paper
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza pose elegantly on the shores on Dubai, Suresh Raina reacts

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza pose elegantly on the shores on Dubai, Suresh Raina reacts

With the Dubai skyline forming the backdrop, Sania and Shoaib posed elegantly with the tennis player captioning it: “Beach Please.”

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza(Sania Mirza/Instagram)
         

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are one of the most followed and sought-after celebrity couples. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Malik and Sania have a knack of setting the internet on fire with their romantic posts. In terms of power couples, Sania and Malik are right up there along with Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech or Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

On Saturday, Sania, who is believed to be a sucker for beaches, posted another adorable picture with husband Shoaib on the shores on Dubai. With the Dubai skyline forming the backdrop, Sania and Shoaib posed elegantly with the tennis player captioning it: “Beach Please.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Beach please 🏖️ ✋🏽

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

The post was received well among fans of both sport stars with many famous celebrities reacting to it. Among them is former India batsman Suresh Raina, who replied with a couple of emojis.

Not too long ago, Sania had posted a heartfelt tweet after Malik became the first cricketers from Asia to reach 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Malik is only the third cricketer in the world after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He achieved the milestone in a National T20 cup – Pakistan’s domestic T20 tournament - match on Saturday. Representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik slammed 74 off 44 balls against Balochistan.

Malik, who is third in the list of highest run-scorers in T20s, has 10,027 runs in 395 matches at an average of 37.41 and a strike rate of 125.71. The former Pakistan captain had announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup but he continues to ply his trade for Pakistan in T20Is.

