Should Mumbai Indians release Kieron Pollard? Harbhajan Singh gives his verdict on MI's 'tough call' before IPL auction

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh feels releasing power-hitter Kieron Pollard on retention day will be a 'tough call' for record-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI). One of the biggest names in the Indian Premier League, former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is in speculations about being released by Mumbai Indians after a disastrous season.

Pollard was made to warm the bench in Mumbai's last three matches last season. The former West Indies international failed to fire for Mumbai Indians in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league as the Rohit Sharma-led side capped off their worst season. The five-time IPL winners finished 10th in the 10-team tournament last season.

Rohit and Co. suffered 10 defeats and recorded only four wins in 14 matches at the IPL 2022. Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the IPL 2022 retention day, former MI skipper Harbhajan opined that Mumbai will have to move on from Pollard if the Men In Blue want to remain strong title contenders in the IPL.

"Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take a few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years," Harbhajan said.

With over 600-plus appearances in the shortest format, Pollard was earlier retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 6 crore. The 35-year-old played 11 matches and scored 144 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Talking about Pollard's potential replacement, Harbhajan feels Mumbai can target Australia's Cameroon Green in the IPL 2023 auction.

"Yes, they have Tim David, who can do a similar sort of job and of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green. I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up. Of course, it's going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls," Harbhajan added.

