'Shreyas had some apprehensions...karma is real': Iyer's KKR revelation contradicted, both 'had long chat' claim made

Shreyas Iyer might have led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024, but the franchise did not retain the right-handed batter ahead of the mega auction. Recently, Shreyas revealed a "lack of communication" with the management before the retention deadline. He also said that he felt he would be retained by the three-time IPL champions. However, he was perplexed by the end of it. Shreyas Iyer was not retained by KKR. Different versions have now emerged regarding what might have transpired. (IPL)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has now contradicted Iyer, saying there were discussions between Shreyas Iyer and KKR. However, neither party was able to find common ground.

Chopra also stuck his neck out, saying he could confirm that Shreyas Iyer and KKR discussed the matter, and in the end, it all boiled down to their lack of agreement.

"Now you start wondering. Let's look at the past of KKR. You may like or dislike franchises. KKR have tried to maintain their core. Andre Russell or Sunil Narine have always been with KKR. The franchise bought Venkatesh Iyer in the auction when they were not able to retain him. This is a franchise that invests in relationships," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Shreyas Iyer was the captain. He should have been in the original scheme of things. KKR did not speak to him, he has said this in an interview. I can now confirm there were discussions between KKR and Shreyas Iyer. They had a long chat. There was no agreement. That's a separate issue," he added.

'Karma is real'

Aakash Chopra also alleged that the 30-year-old Shreyas had some apprehensions during the retention discussion with KKR.

"I am not going to spell it out. Interestingly enough, Shreyas had some apprehensions, and what transpired is quite interesting. Sometimes you start thinking, 'karma is real yaar', you never know," he said.

"I can confirm the discussions did take place. However, Shreyas says there were no discussions. There is some discrepancy. I can confirm there were talks. I, too, have my sources," Aakash Chopra added.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer, who will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, said he absolutely loved his time in Kolkata. However, he was left "perplexed" when the franchise did not retain him.

Speaking to the Indian Express at Idea Exchange: "Certainly, I had a fantastic time winning the championship at KKR. The fan following was outstanding, they were electrifying in the stadium and I loved every moment I spent there. So obviously, we had a conversation straight after the IPL championship."

"But for a few months, there was a layover and no concrete effort in having a retention talk. I was perplexed about what’s happening. So, because of a lack of communication, we came to a situation where we parted ways, mutually. And that’s the long and short of it," he added.

During the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Shreyas became the second-costliest player in the history of the cash-rich league after being picked for INR 26.75 crore.