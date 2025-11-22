Shreyas Iyer asked not to put too much strain on his body after scary injury, to be sidelined till IPL: Report

After sustaining a brutal and threatening rib injury after a brave piece of fielding in the ODI series against Australia, Shreyas Iyer was hospitalised and sidelined from competition as he recovered. However, it might not be the greatest news for the Punjab Kings captain, as reports indicate he might only make his cricket return at next year’s IPL beginning in March. Shreyas Iyer walks off in pain after his injury at the SCG.(AFP)

As per a Dainik Jagran report, the severity of Iyer’s injury has dictated that the batter stay away from placing too much strain on his body. Particularly, his stomach seems to be the element that is causing him discomfort, and he has been given a doctor’s directive to avoid any exercise or activity that places strain on his abdominal area.

The decision to hold Iyer back from competitive action for up to 5 months follows an ultrasonography test, which reportedly had positive results with regards to his recovery, but also indicated the necessity of being careful with his injuries. Iyer and the BCCI were advised by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is one of the leading figures for sports medicine in the country, and helped with serious injury recovery for athletes such as Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra in the past.

Iyer will have to wait until June for next India match

Iyer is also reportedly expected to undertake another ultrasonography test in the coming months, which will further dictate the plan of action for the 31-year-old. Iyer has had his struggles with injury that have made his Indian career a stop-start one.

It will be a big blow for the Indian batter as he misses the ODI series against South Africa at home this winter, as well as the subsequent series against New Zealand. Iyer had developed into one of India’s key batters in the 50-over format thanks to sensational showings in the 2023 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, batting in the key number 4 position.

Iyer will therefore likely only make his return when the IPL begins, where he will lead Punjab Kings following last year’s runners-up finish. However, depending on his recovery, he might be forced to miss part of the IPL season as well.

With Iyer’s injury and Shubman Gill’s neck spasm, India’s ODI team are currently without their newly-named captain and vice-captain ahead of the series vs South Africa, only a month after their appointment. A big question will be asked regarding who might take over for the single series in the interim period.