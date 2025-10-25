Shreyas Iyer faces touch and go situation for South Africa ODIs as batter running risk of hairline fracture: Report

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is set to face a race against time in order to be fit for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. The right-handed batter sustained a “jerk” on his left rib cage as he took a diving catch off the bowling of Harshit Rana to dismiss Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer is facing a race against time in order to be fit(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, Shreyas will be out of action for three weeks, and as of now, it's unclear whether he will recover in time for the first ODI against South Africa on November 30.

“Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk and he will have to be out of action for a minimum of three weeks,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture, then it might take longer," the source added.

Shreyas currently plays just one format for India. Recently, he had written to the BCCI, taking a break from red-ball cricket due to back issues. He has also not been considered for T20Is for a considerable time, despite strong performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition.

When asked about his participation in the South Africa ODI series, the source said, "It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30."

The 30-year-old is nearing the 3000-run mark in ODIs, and in the recently concluded series against Australia, he returned with 61 runs.

Shreyas Iyer's injury

Speaking of the No.4 batter's injury, he was in considerable pain after completing the catch of Carey, and the team physio Kamlesh Jain escorted him out before he was taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the BCCI had stated in his release during the third ODI.

Speaking of the third and final ODI between India and Australia, the former won the contest by nine wickets and 69 balls to spare as Virat Kohli (74*) and Rohit Sharma (121*) formed an unbeaten stand of 168 runs for the second wicket, helping the visitors chase down the target of 237.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 236 after Harshit Rana's haul of four wickets.