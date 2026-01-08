Shreyas Iyer gets fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs, set to reclaim his number 4 spot as vice-captain

Team India has got a big boost ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer being declared fit. The stylish batter proved his match fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, where he led Mumbai and went on to hit a brilliant half-century to help his team register a crucial win. According to a report in The Indian Express, the 31-year-old has received fitness clearance by the Centre of Excellence (COE), Bengaluru, medical team. Shreyas Iyer has been cleared to play the ODI series against New Zealand. (PTI)

Iyer had been out of international cricket since October after sustaining a spleen laceration with internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The injury ruled him out for several months, forcing a lengthy and cautious rehabilitation process. He recently marked his return to competitive cricket by turning out for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, where he was immediately entrusted with the captaincy. The move reflected the team management’s confidence in his leadership qualities and belief in his ability to set the tone and lead by example despite the long layoff.

Iyer was included in India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series as vice-captain, with the condition that his participation is contingent on his fitness.

"Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the board said in a statement. However, he ended the fitness concerns with an 82-run knock in the VHT match.

Iyer, Gill set to return in ODIs The 31-year-old made an immediate statement on his return to competitive action, putting together a fluent half-century for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is set to act as Shubman Gill’s vice-captain in the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand, narrowly missing out on a hundred. His 82 came from just 53 deliveries and featured 10 boundaries along with three sixes, underlining both intent and class.

Iyer is expected to take back the No. 4 spot in India’s batting order, a position Ruturaj Gaikwad filled during the recent ODI series against South Africa. Shubman Gill is also set to be back in the XI after missing the tour due to a neck injury. His inclusion is likely to force a change at the top, with Yashasvi Jaiswal moving back to the bench as the team management adjusts the combination.