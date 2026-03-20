Shreyas Iyer lifts the lid on secret formula inside PBKS’ camp for success: 'FIFA nights, family vibe & results follow'

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has emphasised that the period leading up to the IPL is crucial for building team chemistry, with the focus firmly on creating strong bonds and a close-knit, family-like atmosphere within the camp. Punjab Kings enjoyed a strong run last season, reaching the final, with the camaraderie between players and coaching staff clearly visible throughout their campaign, playing a key role in their success. Shreyas Iyer shares secret formula with FIFA and family-like bonding. (Hindustan Times)

Iyer highlighted the importance of togetherness during the IPL season, stressing that spending time together strengthens bonds and builds team spirit.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie," Iyer said.

Continuing on the same note, Iyer highlighted how time spent together off the field, including game-room sessions playing FIFA and other activities, helps strengthen bonds and is reflected in on-field performance.

"We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually," he added.

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Iyer, with Punjab Kings coming off a runner-up finish last season, made his ambitions clear, embracing the expectations while setting his sights firmly on going one step further this time and lifting the trophy. He said:

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he asserted.

“Always challenging to come back after an injury” Punjab Kings will open their campaign in the upcoming season against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at home.

The PBKS skipper further reflected on the challenges he has faced with injuries over the past couple of years, opening up on the hard work behind his comeback and the determination it took to return stronger.

"It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team," he said.