Suryakumar Yadav and Co set for short Ireland trip in June, first outing after T20 World Cup triumph

Team India is set to slot in a short T20I tour of Ireland as part of a packed mid-year calendar. The two-match series is expected to come between the home fixtures against Afghanistan and an away white-ball tour of England. As per a Cricbuzz report, the games are scheduled for June 26 and 28, marking India’s first outing in the format since lifting their third T20 World Cup title. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the side will look to carry forward that momentum, while the brief trip also offers a chance to fine-tune combinations ahead of a busy stretch in the shortest format India will travell to Ireland to play two T20Is. (AFP)

The BCCI has already confirmed a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the IPL, with that assignment set to wrap up on June 20. The T20I squad will then head to Ireland before travelling onward for a white-ball tour of England. India are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs there, starting July 1 in Chester-le-Street, meaning the squad is expected to arrive a few days early to prepare for the series.

Paul Stirling steps down as T20I captain Before the T20I series gets underway, Ireland must appoint a new captain after Paul Stirling stepped down from the role. The experienced opener chose to give up leadership duties in the shortest format, bringing an end to his stint as T20I skipper. However, Stirling will continue to lead the side in ODIs, ensuring some continuity in the longer white-ball format.

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Ireland endured a challenging campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, finishing fourth in Group B with three points, registering one win, one no-result, and two defeats across India and Sri Lanka.

Despite stepping down, Stirling will remain an integral part of Ireland's T20I setup moving forward, as the team transitions into a new leadership phase ahead of the next global cycle.

"It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I'm very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role, “I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone involved with Cricket Ireland for their continued backing, as well as the fans who have supported us throughout,” Stirling said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.