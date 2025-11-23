Shreyas Iyer loses cool, fumes at security for clicking selfies with him at hotel: 'Tumara kaam hai hatana' - Watch

Shreyas Iyer, recovering from a serious injury and currently away from the field, has landed in the spotlight for a very different reason. A video of the Indian batter sharply pulling up a security staff member for asking him for a selfie while he was being mobbed by fans has gone viral on social media, sparking a fresh debate on player safety and professionalism around star cricketers. Shreyas Iyer loosing his cool on security personnel.(instantbollywood/Instagram)

In the clip, Iyer can be seen walking through a crowded area with fans closing in on him. Instead of clearing the path, one of the security personnel appears to step in like a fan himself and asks the cricketer for a selfie. An exasperated Iyer quickly snaps back, telling him, “Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana,” a pointed reminder that the guard’s duty was to control the crowd, not to add to it.

Notably, Iyer was attending the birthday party of his Pubjab Kings teammate, Shashank Singh along with the team owner, Preity Zinta.

The short exchange has been widely shared across social media platforms, with the audio line doing the rounds as much as the visuals. The video also shows how little space Iyer had to move as fans reached out from close range, underlining just how quickly such situations can escalate if security protocols aren’t followed properly.

The timing of the incident adds another layer to the conversation. Shreyas Iyer is currently out of action after suffering a spleen laceration during India’s recent ODI in Sydney against Australia. He picked up the injury after an awkward fall while attempting a catch in the outfield. He had to be taken off the field and did not return to play any further in that match.

Subsequent scans revealed internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen, forcing an immediate surgical intervention. The right-handed batter is now in recovery and, as things stand, is expected to miss at least four months of competitive cricket as he works his way back to full fitness.

For a player in the middle of rehab after a major injury, being present near such an uncontrolled crowd and then having to remind security personnel of his basic role reinforces the concerns fans and officials often raise about access management around high-profile athletes.