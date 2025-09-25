Shreyas Iyer not on indefinite break, BCCI confirms red-ball return timeline after Irani Cup snub: 'After surgery...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that India batter Shreyas Iyer has not taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, and rather revealed the timeline of his return to the traditional format after he was left out of the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup match. Shreyas Iyer skipped second India A game vs Australia A(HT_PRINT)

In the media release, BCCI explained that Iyer was not considered for the Irani Cup after he informed the board and the selectors of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He was earlier in contention for a return to the Indian Test squad for the home series against the West Indies, which will begin on October 2. It would have been his first call-up since being dropped midway through the Test series at home against England in January 2024.

In preparation for the contest against the Windies, he was named as the India A captain for two unofficial home Tests against Australia A. While he played the opening game, he pulled out of the second match, citing back pain.

BCCI revealed that it was the same injury issue that had troubled him in 2023, for which he had undergone surgery in London.

"Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," the release read.

With Iyer taking a break for six months, he will not be in the fray for a spot in the Indian Test team for the series against the West Indies in October, the two-match series against South Africa in November.

However, Iyer has been picked as captain of the India A squad for a three-match one-day series against Australia A. India A will play their matches in Kanpur starting from September 30, while the Irani Cup will be played against Vidarbha, the champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, in Nagpur from October 1.