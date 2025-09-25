Search Search
Thursday, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shreyas Iyer not on indefinite break, BCCI confirms red-ball return timeline after Irani Cup snub: 'After surgery...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 11:31 am IST

BCCI confirmed Shreyas Iyer opted for a six-month red-ball break, missing Irani Cup and delaying Test return.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that India batter Shreyas Iyer has not taken an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, and rather revealed the timeline of his return to the traditional format after he was left out of the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup match.

Shreyas Iyer skipped second India A game vs Australia A(HT_PRINT)
Shreyas Iyer skipped second India A game vs Australia A(HT_PRINT)

In the media release, BCCI explained that Iyer was not considered for the Irani Cup after he informed the board and the selectors of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He was earlier in contention for a return to the Indian Test squad for the home series against the West Indies, which will begin on October 2. It would have been his first call-up since being dropped midway through the Test series at home against England in January 2024.

ALSO READ: India lodge complaint with Andy Pycroft; give video proof to demand strict action against Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Farhan

In preparation for the contest against the Windies, he was named as the India A captain for two unofficial home Tests against Australia A. While he played the opening game, he pulled out of the second match, citing back pain.

BCCI revealed that it was the same injury issue that had troubled him in 2023, for which he had undergone surgery in London.

"Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," the release read.

With Iyer taking a break for six months, he will not be in the fray for a spot in the Indian Test team for the series against the West Indies in October, the two-match series against South Africa in November.

However, Iyer has been picked as captain of the India A squad for a three-match one-day series against Australia A. India A will play their matches in Kanpur starting from September 30, while the Irani Cup will be played against Vidarbha, the champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, in Nagpur from October 1.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer not on indefinite break, BCCI confirms red-ball return timeline after Irani Cup snub: 'After surgery...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On