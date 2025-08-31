Shreyas Iyer out of T20I team because 'he brings leadership credentials': 'Younger player easier for Gambhir to manage'

The MeFormer England spinner Monty Panesar believes that Shreyas Iyer did not get a call-up to the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 because of the leadership credentials he comes in with. The 15-member squad was announced two weeks back; however, there is still a huge outcry over the right-handed batter not being named, even in the reserves, despite his form in the white-ball formats. Iyer, 30, was in phenomenal form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, leading the side to their first-ever final in 11 years and also scoring more than 600 runs with the bat. Shreyas Iyer has not played a T20I for India since December 2023. (AP)

Iyer set the stage on fire, batting at No.3 for the franchise and striking the ball at a rate of more than 175. One believed Shreyas would be hard to ignore for the Asia Cup, but the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, took the tough call to leave him out.

Panesar reckons a younger player would be easier for head coach Gautam Gambhir to manage and hence Iyer finds himself out of favours when it comes to selection for the national team.

Before leading Punjab to the IPL final, Iyer also captained KKR in their third title win in 2024. Over the last two years, the batter has been in exceptional touch, striking gold in white-ball formats. He was also instrumental in India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2025.

“One of the reasons Shreyas Iyer is probably struggling to get into the Indian squad is because he brings those leadership skills and, at the moment, possibly they've got that covered," Panesar told India Today.

“It gives them an opportunity to bring in someone younger, a bit more exciting to play, who would be easier to manage for coach Gautam Gambhir,” he added.

‘He should be playing’

The former England spinner, who was the key part of the side's famous Test series win in India in 2012, said if Iyer keeps on piling the runs, then there's no way of being out of the team going ahead.

“So I think he being the captain in IPL makes it a bit difficult for him to get into that team. But I do believe, if he keeps scoring runs, he should be playing. But it's just the talent, the talent is unbelievable,” said Iyer.

"I think India has never been so blessed and lucky that they can pull out probably 2 to 3 teams right now and compete against the world,” Panesar added.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, will play their first match of the tournament on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates.