Shreyas Iyer puts back concerns to rest, joins KKR for IPL 2024 opener after Ranji final sparked injury debate again

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper, Shreyas Iyer, has joined the franchise as he landed in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2024 season. His arrival at Eden Gardens marked a significant moment as he returned to the franchise for the first time in two years, having missed out on IPL 2023 due to a back injury. The team's official social media handle captured the excitement of his return, sharing images of Iyer being warmly welcomed by the hotel staff in Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer pictured after arriving in Kolkata for the IPL 2024(KKR)

Significant speculations have been made about Shreyas Iyer's fitness leading up to the IPL season. It was reported earlier this month that Iyer's back concerns aggravated during his Ranji Trophy final knock of 95; he didn't take the field during Day 4 and 5 of the titular clash.

Iyer had reportedly complained of back issues as well, following India's second Test of the series against England last month. He was not included in the squad for the remaining series, and despite being declared fit by the NCA, Iyer missed the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Mumbai. Following his absence, the 29-year-old was excluded from BCCI's central contracts list.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the Knight Riders captioned the post, “Kolkata, it's time. I have come.”

Shreyas Iyer's presence in Kolkata will lay to rest any doubts regarding his availability for IPL 2024. Prior to his departure from Mumbai, Iyer was bid farewell by his family at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport, too.

Iyer to team up with Gambhir

There was another homecoming at the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week as Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener who led the KKR to twin IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, joined the side as its mentor. Gambhir landed in Kolkata on Tuesday, and is set to team up with Shreyas Iyer as the Knight Riders aim at ending a 10-year wait for a third title in the league.

Knight Riders made waves in the IPL auction last year when they broke the record for the highest bid, securing Australia's star fast bowler Mitchell Starc's services for a whopping INR 24.75 crore.