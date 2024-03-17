 Shreyas Iyer puts back concerns to rest, joins KKR for IPL 2024 opener after Ranji final sparked injury debate again | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shreyas Iyer puts back concerns to rest, joins KKR for IPL 2024 opener after Ranji final sparked injury debate again

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on Saturday as the side gears up for the 2024 edition of the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper, Shreyas Iyer, has joined the franchise as he landed in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2024 season. His arrival at Eden Gardens marked a significant moment as he returned to the franchise for the first time in two years, having missed out on IPL 2023 due to a back injury. The team's official social media handle captured the excitement of his return, sharing images of Iyer being warmly welcomed by the hotel staff in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer pictured after arriving in Kolkata for the IPL 2024(KKR)
Shreyas Iyer pictured after arriving in Kolkata for the IPL 2024(KKR)

Significant speculations have been made about Shreyas Iyer's fitness leading up to the IPL season. It was reported earlier this month that Iyer's back concerns aggravated during his Ranji Trophy final knock of 95; he didn't take the field during Day 4 and 5 of the titular clash.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid accused of 'doctoring' India-Australia World Cup final pitch: 'They came in evening and...'

Iyer had reportedly complained of back issues as well, following India's second Test of the series against England last month. He was not included in the squad for the remaining series, and despite being declared fit by the NCA, Iyer missed the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Mumbai. Following his absence, the 29-year-old was excluded from BCCI's central contracts list.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the Knight Riders captioned the post, “Kolkata, it's time. I have come.”

Shreyas Iyer's presence in Kolkata will lay to rest any doubts regarding his availability for IPL 2024. Prior to his departure from Mumbai, Iyer was bid farewell by his family at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport, too.

Iyer to team up with Gambhir

There was another homecoming at the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week as Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener who led the KKR to twin IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, joined the side as its mentor. Gambhir landed in Kolkata on Tuesday, and is set to team up with Shreyas Iyer as the Knight Riders aim at ending a 10-year wait for a third title in the league.

Knight Riders made waves in the IPL auction last year when they broke the record for the highest bid, securing Australia's star fast bowler Mitchell Starc's services for a whopping INR 24.75 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer puts back concerns to rest, joins KKR for IPL 2024 opener after Ranji final sparked injury debate again
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On