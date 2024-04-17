Shreyas Iyer receives fresh blow from BCCI after Kolkata Knight Riders breach IPL Code of Conduct against RR

BCCI fined Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer ₹12 lakh after his side was found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate in an IPL 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Over rate offence falls under IPL Code of Conduct breach and the captain of the side bears the brunt for the first offence. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer(PTI)

"Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17," said BCCI on Wednesday.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh."

KKR had to manage with a fielder less in the deep in the last over due to their slow over rate which may have cost them the match. RR won the match in the last ball as Jos Buttler hit the winning runs.

Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals, dwarfing Sunil Narine’s (109) century in the first half to hit the winning runs in the final ball.

RR pulled off the joint-highest chase in IPL history to strengthen their position at the top of the table. KKR were in top for the major part of the of the match with RR needing a whopping 96 runs in the last six overs. But Buttler did something special to snatch victory from KKR.

The England white-ball captain, who missed RR's last match due to an injury, played an Impact Sub on Tuesday's encounter and proved to be the deciding factor. Buttler hit nine fours and six sixes in his ice-cool knock.

Iyer agreed it was a bitter pill to swallow. "I would second that actually, emotions were a roller coaster, certainly didn’t think we would get into this situation. It’s a funny game at the end of the day, he was striking the ball cleanly and timing them so well, had to take it on the chin and move on. I mean at this point in time you see that you bowl your best deliveries, a little bit hit or miss and you are sent out of the ground, it’s good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament, good learning for us," he said in the post-match interview with the broadcasters.