Shreyas Iyer reveals why he decided not to play Test cricket for six months: 'I wasn't able to match up the intensity'

India batter Shreyas Iyer opened up about his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket, revealing that the physical demands of the longer format had begun to take a toll on his body and intensity levels. India's Shreyas Iyer scored 61 against Australia in Adelaide(AFP)

Speaking after scoring a composed 61 in India’s two-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide, Iyer explained that he found it difficult to maintain the same energy and focus required in Test cricket, especially during extended fielding sessions.

“When I played red-ball cricket after the IPL, I realised that if I field for long spells on the ground, my intensity starts to go down,” Iyer said at the post-match press conference. “And the intensity that you need to maintain in international cricket, I wasn't able to match up to it. In ODIs, you know you will get rest after one day and be able to recover. Not in Tests. That is why I made that call, and conveyed that message.”

The 29-year-old, who captained India A in a recent series against Australia A, featured in the first unofficial Test but withdrew from the second, citing back pain. The BCCI later confirmed that it was the recurrence of the same lower-back issue that had sidelined him in 2023 and required surgery in London.

Iyer said his focus during his time away from red-ball cricket was on refining his technique and ensuring his body was fully fit for the white-ball formats. Over the past year, he has adjusted his batting stance to a more upright position — a move he believes has helped him adapt better to bouncier pitches.

“The technique I've got lately is not something that I've changed suddenly,” he said. “Since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance, especially on wickets where the bounce is a little more than expected. I grew up playing with that kind of stance, so I just thought of going back to my old method and seeing how it works out.”

Iyer, who was involved in a 118-run partnership with Rohit Sharma in Adelaide, also reflected on how adjusting his stance has made him a more versatile batter. “You have to keep chopping and changing because every surface is different,” he said. “Even in Mumbai, on red-soil wickets with extra bounce, an upright stance helps. I feel I can adapt anywhere at the moment.”

During the Adelaide ODI, Iyer’s disciplined innings helped India recover from a tricky start against a probing Australian attack led by Josh Hazlewood. “Hazlewood was bowling brilliantly. The ball was seaming in and out, and it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on at the start,” he said. “We wanted to have an attacking approach but also rotate strike as much as possible to build momentum.”