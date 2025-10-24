Indian cricketers take Uber in Australia, cab driver's reaction is melting hearts all over

What would you do if you were driving a taxi and three international cricket players stepped into your vehicle? This was a situation that a cab driver in Adelaide experienced, as he found himself rather shell-shocked when a trio of Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel stepped into his car while the Indian team was in town for the second match of their three-match ODI series in Australia. Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal enter a cab in Adelaide.(Screengrab)

A dashcam video feed set up in the driver’s vehicle captured footage of the driver waiting for his pickup, before being left dumbfounded when Krishna got into the front seat alongside him, and his two teammates sat in the rear.

The video of this interaction went viral on social media, as cricket fans saw the funny side of the driver being completely spell bound by having three international Indian cricketers being his ride. Some fans noted that being completely lost in silence was an understandable reaction, while others wondered what they would have said in a similar situation.

Indian trio try to have an impact on the series

The video shared online shows a clip of the players and the driver reaching their destination, with only a small swap of pleasantries at the end of the ride. The driver did seem to recognise the players, needing a double take just to register who they were, but respected their privacy during the car ride without intruding too much despite potentially being a fan.

The three players, who have also been teammates for Rajasthan Royals together in the past and are a fixture of India’s red ball squads, are currently present in Australia as squad members for the ongoing series. However, none of the three have gotten a chance to feature in either of the two opening ODIs thus far, as India slipped to a series loss with a 2-0 deficit in Adelaide.

India will be fighting for pride as the series heads to Sydney, where the historic SCG will host the third and final ODI of the series. With the series already beyond rescue, this trio of players alongside Kuldeep Yadav will be hoping for a chance in the team to get some game time under their belt on Australian soil.