Shreyas Iyer’s Test comeback hopes in Windies clash hit a snag, flounders vs Australia A; Jurel smashes century

Shreyas Iyer's hopes to make a comeback to the Indian Test team hit a snag on Thursday after he registered a single-digit score on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against Australia A at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It was the star batter's second appearance in competitive cricket in three months, having earlier played in the Duleep Trophy this month, but his stay at the crease lasted for only 13 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, captain of India A, in action against Australia A during the third day of 1st Test cricket match in Lucknow

Iyer was in during the 59th over of India's first innings in the match, after Sai Sudharshan fell for 73 in India's attempt to match Australia A's score of 523/6. The India A captain did get a boundary, but departed shortly after when Corey Rocchiccioli trapped him LBW in the 62nd over. Iyer, who earlier last month suffered a heartbreak over not getting picked for the Asia Cup squad despite his prowess in T20 cricket, both as a batter and a captain, scored just eight runs.

The 30-year-old is looking for his first appearance in Test cricket since being dropped from the Indian side midway through the home series against England in February 2024. Shortly after, he was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list after failing to adhere to the board's mandate of compulsory domestic cricket participation when not on national team duty.

A year later, following his return to ODI cricket, Iyer was included in Grade B of the BCCI's 2024-25 annual central contract, earning him a retainer of INR 3 crore. However, he has yet to make an appearance in Test cricket.

While Iyer failed to impress, Dhruv Jurel sent a reminder to the selectors that he is ready to take over Rishabh Pant's spot for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies next month, with the mainstay wicketkeeper-batter still recovering from the foot injury he suffered during the tour of England earlier this summer. Jurel smashed an unbeaten 113 in 132 balls to propel India to 403 for four against Australia A.

Apart from Jurel's effort, India were also bolstered by half-centuries from overnight batter N Jagadeesan (64), B Sai Sudharsan (73) and an unbeaten 86 from Devdutt Padikkal.

Earlier, a brisk century from Sam Konstas (109) and Josh Philippe’s unbeaten 123 had taken the Australia A side to 532 for six declared.