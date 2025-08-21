Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain; BCCI says no to Shubman Gill, announcement on…: Report

The twists and turns in Indian cricket are never-ending. Such is the nature of a transition period. What has added to the drama is the near-impossible task of playing all three formats. A day after the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee dropped strong hints of making Shubman Gill an all-format captain by appointing the Test skipper as the vice-captain of the Asia Cup-bound T20I side, it has come to light that the board and the selectors are looking at a different option for ODIs. The BCCI is reportedly considering middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer as the next captain of India’s ODI team. While no official decision has been made yet, a report in Dainik Jagran indicates that Iyer is being viewed as the long-term option to lead India in the 50-over format, possibly till the 2027 World Cup. Shubman Gill (front) and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets during an ODI match.(AFP)

Iyer was among the contenders for India’s T20 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup but missed out due to the 15-member squad restriction. Despite that, his recent performances, particularly in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, have strengthened his case. The 30-year-old played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign, scoring 243 runs across five matches with consistent knocks of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48.

Having already scored 2845 runs in 70 ODIs at an average of 48.22 with five centuries, Iyer’s credentials as a dependable batter are well established. Now, his leadership potential is being seriously considered by BCCI and the team management.

However, the timing of Iyer's elevation will hinge on Rohit Sharma’s decision regarding his international future. Rohit, who is currently leading the ODI side, turned 38 this year. With him and Virat Kohli already retired from T20s and Tests, speculation is growing that the October ODI series against Australia might mark their final appearance in international cricket. The report added that the BCCI officials are expected to meet after the Asia Cup to discuss the future roadmap, including conversations with Rohit and Kohli.

If Rohit decides to step down, Iyer could take over as soon as the Australia series. If not, the transition might be delayed.

Why was Shubman Gill not in contention for ODI captaincy?

Shubman Gill, who was initially considered a possible all-format captain, is unlikely to take up the ODI leadership role. Despite having served as ODI vice-captain recently and boasting an impressive record in the format, BCCI is leaning toward managing his workload more carefully. Gill, who captained India in Tests during the England series and is now vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 setup for the Asia Cup, has already been burdened with significant leadership duties.

BCCI sources explained that making one player captain across all formats is not a feasible option in the current cricketing calendar. With tours and tournaments packed throughout the year, the mental and physical demands on a three-format captain would be enormous.

Gill is set to lead the Test team against West Indies in early October, just days after the Asia Cup ends. Following that, India will travel to Australia for five T20Is before returning for a full series against South Africa. That schedule alone includes two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is within a short span. Given the back-to-back commitments, Gill’s ODI captaincy has been ruled out to prevent burnout and ensure he remains effective in the formats he already leads.