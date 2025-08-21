'Don't know why Hardik Pandya was removed': India's World Cup-winning star stunned by all-rounder's demotion in Asia Cup

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee announced India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad on Tuesday, and it has raised some eyebrows. The roster includes Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as vice-captain in a team that will be skippered by Suryakumar Yadav. Some notable absentees include Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. Hardik Pandya in action during the 2024 T20 World Cup.(Getty Images via AFP)

Former India cricketer Madan Lal weighed in on the squad announcement recently and was especially left surprised by Jaiswal’s exclusion. The former selector also questioned the committee’s decision on Hardik Pandya.

The all-rounder has been included in the squad but has been removed from the vice-captaincy role. But Pandya was also removed from the role already, and it isn’t a new development. The last time he was vice-captain was at the 2024 World Cup.

‘I don’t know why Hardik Pandya has been removed': Madan Lal

Speaking to ANI, the 1983 World Cup winner said, “Sometimes you feel surprised that a player like Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in the team...I don't know why Hardik Pandya has been removed.”

“But Gill is a good choice as he is performing well. In the coming time, it is possible that Gill will play in all three formats..The players who make the team win a match must not be left out. ..We have such a good team that we may win the Asia Cup,” he added.

Jaiswal has been included in the standby list, along with Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE, from September 9-28, and India are also the defending champions. The Indian squad also includes Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who have formed a dominant opening pair in T20Is over the course of the last eight to ten months. But there are question marks over Samson’s role as an opener for the tournament due to the inclusion of Gill, who is now expected to open for India.